BPO center opens in Ecija

PALAYAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: Malaysia’s Trade and Industry Minister Dato Sri Mustapa Mohamed on Wednesday opened Nueva Ecija’s first Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) center in Palayan City.

The BPO center is expected to generate thousands of jobs in the region.

It is part of the P1.5-billion Nueva Ecija Government Center and Central Business Hub (NEGGGBH) turned over to the provincial government last November 23 by Asia’s infrastructure conglomerate AlloyMTD.

City Mayor Adrianne Mae Cuevas and Tansri Azmil, chairman of AlloyMTD, led guests in a tour of the complex along with Malaysian Ambassador Dato Razlan Abdul Rashid, Bases Conversion and Development Authority Chairman Vince Dizon, Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia and former senator Manuel Villar.

Cuevas said the center will start operations on March 15 with 230 seats and 400 seats in June

About 4,000 call center agents expecting to meet the needed 18,000 manpower requirement of the facility have been recruited.

Built under the public-private partnership (PPP) scheme, the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-based AlloyMTD agreed to put up the project and operate it in the next 30 years.

The complex will also house national government offices at the Government Center Building (GCB) – Interior, Education, Trade, Foreign Affairs, Labor and Employment and Information and Technology departments; National Bureau of Investigation (NBI); Civil Service Commission, Commission on Elections; Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office; Land Bank; Philippine Overseas and Employment Administration; Social Security System; Government Service Insurance System; Philippine Statistics Authority; and PhilHealth.

Some heads of government offices – Interior and Education departments and NBI – however, oppose the transfer to Palayan City, saying they have their own buildings at the old capitol compound in Cabanatuan City.

The old capitol compound is being eyed for privatization.

The city government donated the 3.4-hectare lot as the provincial government’s counterpart to the NEGCCBH.

The city government is undertaking the construction of a new central transport terminal complex beside at the GCB that will link neighboring towns and cities.

Public relations and marketing consultant Rizza Lao said the standard office space rental for government agencies at 500 to 1,000 square meters is P350 per square meter.