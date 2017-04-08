BPO company embarks on mangrove forest rehabilitation

Mangroves present many intrinsic a to the ecosystem. They provide shelter and food for marine animals and migratory shorebirds; serve as deterrent to storm surges, tides and currents, reduce water pollution, and prevent soil erosion in coastal communities.

As such, business process outsourcing company Teleperformance has taken on the conservation of mangroves as its advocacy to help preserve this integral part of the ecosystem.

Through its environmental corporate social responsibility arm Citizen of the Planet, volunteer employees of the company successfully planted over 200 mangrove propagules in Vanishing Island, Samal, Davao del Norte.

Davao Site director Marte Nuyda and Human Resource manager Josie Sacala led the team of top performers in a unique celebration of employee recognition through the promotion of a greener environment.

Mangrove tree planting is part of the company’s environmental rehabilitation and protection initiatives across the Philippines, which also includes the cleaning and greening of the Marikina River and the La Mesa Eco Park and the implementation of energy-saving measures in all its 18 business sites in the country.

Teleperformance marks its 21st year of continued excellence and leadership in the Philippines with its socio-civic engagements to create a difference in the lives of people in the community.