BPOs top job source

THE business process outsourcing (BPO) industry remains the top source of employment in the country, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

Based on the Top 20 Job Vacancies of the PhilJobNet, the Internet-based job and applicant matching portal of the DoLE’s Bureau of Local Employment, more than half of the 8,5888 job vacancies for the week or 4,487 of the available positions are for call center agents.

The other available vacancies in the online portal include Staff Nurse with 545; Specialized Nurse with 400; Line Installer with 400; Customer Service Assistant with 321; Food Server with 300; Cashier with 281; Waitress with 250; Sales Clerk with 215; and Stall Salesperson with 200.

Other posted vacancies are Private Housekeeper with 170; Building Construction Engineer with 140; Accounting Staff with 133; Bagger with 120; Financial/Accounts Specialist with 111; Domestic Helper with 110; Food Attendant with 105; Sales Manager with 100; Secondary Technical Education Teacher with 100; and Building Caretaker with 100.

As of last week, a total of 2,014 accredited employers had posted job vacancies at the PhilJobNet, while a total of 30,936 are the registered and active jobseekers.

Based on Tholons Top Outstanding Destinations for 2016, Metro Manila is second only to India’s Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Cebu City is ranked 7th on the same list.

Tholons is a leading full-service strategic advisory firm for global outsourcing and investments.

It is projected that within the decade, the main source of dollar income will come from the BPO industry.

Forecasts from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas show that income from BPO firms will soon overtake overseas remittances as the country’s main economic driver.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd encouraged the public to make full use of the PhilJobNet’s enhanced services as it fast-tracks the jobseekers’ search for jobs and the employer’s search for work.

PhilJobNet service is free of charge for both job applicants and establishments.

Its facilities can also be accessed at the Job Search Kiosks, an ATM-type stand-alone equipment, at DoLE-attached agencies and regional offices, Public Employment Service Offices and select schools throughout the country.