Brace for poll fraud, ‘flying’ voters – DILG

Anomalies in today’s barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections should be documented through video that should then be sent to authorities for “swift” action, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Martin Diño, DILG undersecretary for village affairs, on Sunday said vote-buying, harassments, “flying” voters and threats from candidates in the May 14 elections were only some of the fraudulent practices that could be expected.

He noted that vote-buying seems to have become rampant even as he accused some village officials of offering as much as P3,000 bribes to voters in their respective areas ahead of Election Day.

“I will reiterate, do not vote for village chiefs [who are]buying votes. They are reckless, and they will do everything to get their money back once they achieved the posts they are eyeing,” Diño said in an interview with dzBB radio.

He said voters can send videos of such anomalies to the DILG and the Commission on Elections.

According to Dino, officials running for village and Youth Council positions who are caught buying votes face perpetual disqualification from public office and imprisonment.

“We want honest elections, that is why we are keeping a tight watch on this year’s polls,” Diño, a former barangay chairman, said.

He disclosed that he had received “numerous” reports on vote-buying in Mindanao, Abra in Northern Luzon and Bicol in Southern Luzon.

‘Flying’ voters or those who hop from one voting precinct to another or several others, Dino said, will be arrested and detained.