Brace for terror attack – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said the government and the public should brace for possible terrorist attacks from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The President said the government should not let its guard down as he cited what happened in Marawi City where the Maute Group, with the support of some foreign terrorists, tried to establish an ISIS caliphate.

“With the siege that happened in Marawi…I am not trying to scare you… we should prepare for any eventuality,” Duterte said in a speech during the Masskara festival in Bacolod City.

“Terrorism is everywhere, [and]no nation has escaped from the clutches of the evil of the ISIS. It is an ideology to kill human beings, destroy heritage,” the President said.

The attack in Marawi prompted Duterte to cut short his state visit in Russia. He also declared martial law in Mindanao.

Ernesto Abella, the President’s spokesman, said the deaths of the three leaders of the Maute group — Omar Maute, Isnilon Hapilon and Mahud Ahmad — does not guarantee the lifting of martial law.

Abella also clarified that the pullout of soldiers in Marawi does not signal the end of the fighting between government troops and stragglers of the Maute terrorist group.

“While the enemy’s force was greatly diminished, we will continue to be alert and assure the residents of the city that we will not compromise its security with the presence of some units of the Armed Forces,” Abella said.

“The government will not drop its guard for possible threats coming from the remaining network of the ISIS-inspired terror group, which may still be operating while the rehabilitation of Marawi is ongoing,” Abella added.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri said senators should visit Marawi to assess for themselves the extent of the damage caused by the war.

The Senate has created the Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation, headed by Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd.

“We will ask the committee to visit the place and ask for a briefing with (Defense) Secretary (Delfin) Lorenzana and (Public Works) Secretary Villar and other agencies concerned to show that we care,” Zubiri said.

“Martial law must stay until the end of the year to ensure that the area is totally cleared (of enemies and IEDs) and so that we can start planning the recovery, development of the area,” Honasan said.

“Let us wait for the martial law to end. Our President said there is still one acre to be cleared because our residents might be in danger.”

Zubiri and Honasan believe that nartial law should not be lifted in Mindanao.

“One of the questions or problem during the rehabilitation (process) is the clearin g up operation in the area. May danger pa po (There is still danger),” Zubiri said.

“If martial law is lifted, we may not be able to prevent the residents from going back to their homes. And then we might hear in the news, a family got killed by an IED, a child died because of IED,” he said.

BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO