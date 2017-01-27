So braces for crucial match vs Russian GM

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So guns for another important win when he battles GM Dmitry Andreikin of Russia as the 2017 Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament resumes today in Wijk aan Zee, The Netherlands.

After another one-day tournament break, So hopes to continue his winning ways against Andreikin in the 11th round of the tournament which has +10,000 to the champion and +6,500 to the second placer.

The 23-year-old So holds the solo lead with seven points built on four wins and six draws.

GM Levon Aronian of Armenia, GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia, GM Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine, GM Wei Yi of China and defending champion GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway are in a five-way tie for second with six points each.

GM Baskaran Adhiban of India is in seventh with 5.5 points followed by GM Pentala Harikrishna of India and GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands in eighth with five points each; Andreikin, GM Radslaw Wojtaszek of Poland and GM Ian Nepomniatchtchi of Russia in 10th with four points apiece;

GM Richard Rapport of Hungary in 13th with 3.5 points; and GM Loek Van Wely of the Netherlands in 14th with two points.

Aronian, Karjakin, Eljanov, Wei and Carlsen are also aiming for crucial wins in their respective 11th-round games to catch up with So, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international tournaments.

Aronian faces Wojtaszek, Wei battles Karjakin, Eljanov meets Nepomniatchtchi, and Carlsen takes on Adhiban. The other matches are Giri against Harikrishna, and Rapport versus Van Wely.

After the 11th round, So has two more games against Wei in the penultimate round and Nepomniatchtchi in the final round.

