Brad Pitt cleared over plane behavior – report

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt has been cleared after an investigation into whether he behaved abusively toward one of his children, US media has reported.

The claims centered on an alleged incident with his 15 year old son Maddox in September on a flight from France.

Pitt’s wife Angelina Jolie had said that Pitt intentionally hit his son, without justification, on the plane, the celebrity website TMZ reported.

Social workers interviewed the couple, their children and witnesses who were on the plane, TMZ said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded Wednesday that Pitt, 52, did not behave abusively, USA Today and CNN reported, quoting a source that had seen the agency’s report.

Jolie, 41, filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. She is seeking sole custody of their six children.

Pitt is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

The A-listers—given the celebrity moniker “Brangelina”—wed in France two years ago, but had been a couple since 2004. AFP

AFP/CC