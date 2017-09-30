Brafe Golf 12 fires off Oct 2

The Brafe Golf 12 tournament will tee off on October 2 at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Cavite City.

The golf for education tournament, which started in 2006 will be held in memory of the late Brother Rafael “Brafe” Donato, FSC. Its proceeds will benefit the Foundation for Sharing.

Registration opens at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 8 a.m.

The tournament will use a Molave point system.

Entry fee for non-members is P3,500, and P2,500 for club members. The fee is inclusive of green fee, shared golf cart, breakfast, lunch, raffle ticket, and giveaways. A caddie fee of P500 is on player’s account.

The tournament has five categories namely championship division (10.1 index and below), men’s division (class A, B, C and D), seniors’ division class A and B (age 55-69), super seniors’ division (age 70 and above) and ladies division class A and B.

To register, contact Marites Santos of Brafe Golf secretariat at (02) 52465-49/ 3542207 to 09 or email the organizers at brafegolf.secretariat@gmail.com.