Brains in Ecija gov’s chief aide ambush remain at large

CABANATUAN City, Nueva Ecija: The police are still tracking down the suspects in the killing of Mary Anne Hernandez, chief of staff of Gov. Czarina Umali, on January 14.

A source who requested anonymity said it is widely believed in Nueva Ecija that the main suspect, broker Jesus Pajarillo, is already dead.

“He’s still missing and must have been totally silenced by the mastermind,” he added.

The victim’s husband Carlito Hernandez said, “What we are up to is get [Jesus] Pajarillo and I should hope that he lives to pinpoint the triggerman as well a the mastermind but there have been no updates.”

He added that initially, the police filed murder and frustrated murder charges based on confessions of arrested suspects Anastacio and Armando Geron and Reynaldo Iglesia.

Pajarillo and five other suspects are still at large.

Meanwhile, provincial administrator Alejandro Abesamis said Pajarillo is assigned as civil security unit (CSU) head officer at Simeon Garcia gymnasium in San Jose City owned by the provincial government but not the close-in security of former Gov. Aurelio Umali.