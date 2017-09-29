Saturday, September 30, 2017
    Brazil, Brazil!

    By on Lifestyle

    Becky Garcia

    I love Brazil for so many different reasons. I have been to Rio de Janeiro thrice on different occasions. I had even been invited to a familiarization tour once. Whenever my destination is Brazil, I bring back happy memories.

    In the late ‘80s, while in Paris, I learned Lambada—then the latest dance craze of Brazil —based on an advertisement of an orange drink. When I came back to the Philippines, I introduced the sexy dance and was eventually tagged as the “Lambada Queen.”

    I was asked to appear on television and did a big show in a hotel in Cebu. A few years after, I had my own television dance show.

    I also brought in early 2000s the Carnival in Rio champion samba school, Salgueiro group, for a big show, parade and masquerade ball at Westin Hotel. I also helped the Embassy organize a trade mission of top Brazilian businessmen to the Philippines.

    A few years later, another samba group of 32 dancers came for a show in Manila and Cebu. Those were the days when I had very close relationship with the Embassy of Brazil.

    As such, I was elated when Brazilian Ambassador Rodrigo Amaral de Souza invited me to their National Day at the Raffles Hotel recently. They were playing Brazilian music and local dancers wearing colorful carnival costumes were swaying to the beat of the samba.

    In his speech, Brazilian Ambassador Rodrigo emphasized the close relationship between the Philippines and his homeland. He also noted that despite the geographical distance between the two countries, they are united by common values and historical ties. He also congratulated the Philippine government for the excellent job as Chairman of Asean, which has reached its 50th anniversary.

    He added that the Philippines is a large and attractive market for Brazilian food products be it vegetable commodities like soya bean, corn beef, poultry or pork meat. He then proudly mentioned the recent qualification of Embraer in the Philippine Air Force’s bid for the purchase of six new aircrafts under the Close Air Support Acquisition Program.

    Last year, Brazil and the Philippines celebrated the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. He ended his speech in Portuguese for his countrymen who were present followed by a toast to everlasting friendship between Brazil and the Philippines.

    Viva o Brazil!

    (From left) Former Consul General of Argentina Miguel Realmonte, Madam Laís do Amaral, Ambassador Rodrigo do Amaral Souza and painter Maria Victoria ‘Marivic’ Rufino
    Madam Laís do Amaral, Ambassador Souza and Panama Ambassador Rolando Guevara
    Ambassador of the Czech Republic Jaroslav Olsa Jr., Madam Laís do Amaral; Ambassador Souza and Spanish Ambassador Luis Calvo
    Rupert Jacinto and wife Tina, Madam Laís and Ambassador Souzaç, Honorary Consul of Guatemala Amelia Romero Ablaza and Honorary Consul of Zambia Luis Ablaza Jr.
    Hi! Society with lawyer Maria Teresa Sicat (leftmost) and guests
    Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Maria Andrelita Austria with the event’s hosts
    The hosts with Honorary Consul of Angola Helen Ong, Honorary Consul of Togo Visitacion ‘Evie’ Costa, Maritess Pineda, Honorary Consul of Fiji Jesus ‘Susing’ Pineda and Maria Victoria ‘Marivic’ Rufino
