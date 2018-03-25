Brazil is ‘two grades’ better than 2014 – Kroos

DÜSSELDORF, Germany: Toni Kroos rates Brazil “two grades” higher than when Germany hammered the ‘Selecao’ 7-1 at the 2014 World Cup.

Kroos scored twice in the Belo Horizonte semifinal at Brazil 2014 when Germany blitzed the hosts, who were missing superstar forward Neymar, with five goals in a dramatic opening 30 minutes of what became the heaviest home defeat in Brazil’s history.

Ahead of the teams’ meeting on Tuesday, Germany midfielder Kroos is not expecting a repeat: “When I look at the current team in comparison to 2014, they are two grades better.

“They have really good people, my (Real Madrid) team-mate Casemiro is doing well — they have come together well.

“Brazil is definitely one of the World Cup favorites.”

Germany face Brazil at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium after the Selecao beat Russia 3-0 in Moscow on Friday, with Neymar again sidelined by injury.

Second-half goals by Miranda, Paulinho and a Philippe Countinho penalty sealed the win at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, which hosts the World Cup final on July 15.

The Germans warmed up with a 1-1 draw against Spain in Duesseldorf to extend their unbeaten run to 22 matches.

Rodrigo Moreno’s goal after just six minutes was cancelled out by Thomas Mueller’s superb first-half strike on Friday.

With one eye on their World Cup defense, Joachim Loew consoled himself with the “very, very important lessons” Germany learnt, but his senior stars were unhappy. AFP