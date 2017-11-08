Brazil’s Marquinhos at home ahead of Japan clash

PARIS: Brazil’s Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos admitted he felt “very emotional” after training with his international teammates at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday ahead of their friendly against Japan.

The Brazil squad is using the Paris club as their headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading off for Friday’s friendly international at Lille, in northern France.

“It’s quite something to bring your international teammates home,” said the 23-year-old defender capped 21 times by his country.

“I’m really moved to have them here even if there are quite a few Brazilians in Paris,” said Marquinhos, one of four PSG players—alongside Neymar, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva—called up by national team coach Tite.

“Coming back here with the other players is really something, I feel very emotional training with Brazil here at the Parc des Princes,” he added.

The five-time World Cup winners play Japan before facing England at Wembley next Tuesday.

