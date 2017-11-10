‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ theme for Anne Curtis’ bridal shower

Ask ladies who their fashion icons are and Hollywood’s golden lady Audrey Hepburn almost always tops their list. Filipina-Australian actress Anne Curtis, who is a fashion and beauty icon herself among her generation, is no exception.

The 32-year-old—who has been engaged to long-time businessman boyfriend Erwan Heussaff—is unapologetically a huge fan of Hepburn and her classic movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” As such, her friends and family looked no further for the theme of her bridal shower.

Hosted by Tiffany & Co and Rustan’s, the party was a true reflection of the darling bride’s personality—elegant, sparkly, and fun. The Tiffany & Co. boutique in Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza was decorated with lovely details and Asia’s Sweetheart, her showbiz moniker, definitely enjoyed her special “Audrey Hepburn” moment.

Bride-to-be’s sister and maid of honor Jasmine Curtis-Smith shared how her sister has an impressive Audrey Hepburn collection, from dolls, to pillows, and of course, jewelry. She also added that it was Anne who got her her first Tiffany jewelry, which made it even more special.

Guests like KarylleYuzon, Nicole Andersson, Antoinette Taus, and some of the bride’s childhood friends also had a fantastic time with games and activities especially prepared for them.

Moreover, there’s the Tiffany Flower bar and some classic bridal shower games like the “He said, She Said,” and charades. The ladies also took the time to look through and try on some of the jewelry on display.