Breakfast with the ‘Avengers’

Today’s release of “The Avengers: Infinity War” is a huge deal.

It’s been ten years since that Iron Man film came out—bit by bit, over the course of 18 movies—and the monumental Marvel Cinematic Universe was built. Characters beloved by old and new fans found their lives and stories intertwined and here we are, on the verge of meeting the villain Thanos and wrapping up this looming story arc.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo came up with the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence as the movie starts rolling out around the world. In a letter to their fans, they wrote: “We’re asking…you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all the fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time.”

There are no midnight screenings and no screenings for the press here. It could be, while you’re reading this, fans have gotten their hands on tickets the breakfast time screenings today. Marvel Studios decided to release the film one week ahead of time for everybody.

They’ve just been full of rewards and surprises for the fans. On April 15, Disney assembled fans for an event at Megamall Cinema 7. The audience was told they’d be recording a message for the cast. Next thing you know, Joe Russo (director), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) are saying hi to everyone one via a live chat from Singapore!

I was lucky enough to interact with Scottish actress Karen Gillan and ask her how the very nuanced Nebula has evolved from the first Guardians of the Galaxy to Avengers: Infinity War.

She answered: “Nebula has definitely evolved a lot over the course of these movies. In the very first Guardians movie, she was very much a villain; she was on the bad side. Then in the second Guardians movie, we got to learn a little bit about her back story, and her whole upbringing with Thanos. It was quite an abusive relationship and she’s come out of that very tormented and bitter and that’s definitely going to come into play in the Avengers film.

“She has a very specific, terrible relationship with her father, Thanos so she has very strong agenda to take him down and it’s going to be a bit of a cathartic experience for her I think.”

That’s all she could say with out revealing too much.

Avengers: Infinity War is showing, everywhere, right here, right now at all times of the day, in all different formats available.