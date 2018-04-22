Breaking borders with Maja Salvador

The Philippine entertainment industry is really out to invade the world as Maja Salvador proved during her European getaway early this month.

In The Know caught up with the prime drama actress during ger launch as the face of Blair Cosmetics, and she excitedly talked about joining the “Kapamilya Fiesta World” show in Paris with celebrity pals Enchong Dee, Erich Gonzales and Piolo Pascual.

Besides seeing the magical Eiffel Tower for the first time, a highlight for Maja was to be recognized by foreigners all over the world for her body of work.

“Nagpapaka-turista kami ni Enchong kasi nga first time ko makita ang Eiffel Tower. Sabi ko, ‘Enchong, dali picture-an mo ako.’ Tapos habang pini-picture-an ako may hop-on hop-off bus na tumigil. Akala namin tutulungan kami mag-picture, pero may lumapit sabi sa amin, sabi, ‘You’re Margaux and you’re Ethan.’ Nagulat kami kasi characters pa namin yun sa ‘Ina, Kapatid, Anak’ nung 2012 and yung fan na foreigner taga-Kenya! Grabe na talaga iyong nagagawa ng mga teleserye ng ABS-CBN.”

Maja considers the moment as a career highlight.

“Ang sarap sa pakiramdam na nasa Paris kami pero ang nakakilala sa amin hindi isang Pilipino,” she gushed.

Besides Kenya, Maja’s shows such as “Bridges Of Love” and “Legal Wife” are huge hits in Thailand and Peru.

Now breaking borders as an actress, Maja is inspired to promote Filipino entertainment to the rest of the world.

“Kung dito sa Pilipinas Koreananovela ang pinapanuod, sa ibang bansa teleserye ng Pilipino ang pinapnuod nila kaya ang laki ng chances na mas makilala pa tayo.”

But while Maja is on break from prime time TV, with “Wildflower” ending triumphantly, she is scheduled in June to fly out to Thailand for a project with a big star there.

We’ll have to standby for that one!

Until next week, ta-ta!