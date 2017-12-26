Breaking the chain of corruption in Philippine sports

The penultimate part of my article contains the most important and critical part of my presentation on how to break the chain of corruption in Philippine sports.

The big question of how to break the chain of corruption must be answered.

The country’s sports agency – the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under the Office of President Rodrigo Duterte – must do the following steps.

In general, it should strengthen and improve the institutional leadership of the PSC on policy reforms and rule-making, visitorial, regulatory and disciplinary powers.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the National Sports Associations (NSAs) should be reformed and made accountable.

With due respect, the PSC must now file criminal and administrative cases when warranted.

Hindi na po nakaka-liquidate at lumalabag po sa karapatang pantao ang POC and the NSA in swimming, pero bakit hindi pa po nakakasuhan o napaparusahan?

In addition, the PSC must uphold transparency and accountability.

Dapat po maliwanag pagdating sa pera. Dapat po ang POC at NSAs ay transparent at alam po natin kung saan nila ginagastos ang pondo galing sa kaban ng bayan at hindi para sa party at pagbili ng kitchen utensils lamang.

Also, the PSC must intensify vigilance and advocacy. Bantayan po natin ang pera ng gobyerno. Buksan po natin ang ating mga mata at huwag payagan na mapunta sa mga bulsa.

The PSC must specifically impose sanctions against the POC, NSAs, institutions, associations, athletes and sports officials, entities, bodies and teams for violating laws, policies, rules and regulations.

The Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSi) has violated the constitutional rights of many swimmers for the longest time.

Mark Powel Joseph has been issued a warrant of arrest by the Sandiganbayan.

Joseph was also issued a warrant of arrest by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court for child abuse. Joseph flew out of the country and is now a fugitive.

Corruption is very evident in PSi and Joseph. The swimming community is waiting for the PSC to sanction PSi.

Under Republic Act 6847, the PSC was formed in 1990 to serve as the “sole policy-making and coordinating body of all amateur sports development programs and institutions in the Philippines.”

Its primary function is “to provide the leadership, formulate the policies and set the priorities and directions of all national sports promotion and development, particularly giving emphasis on grassroots participation.”

It is significant to enumerate the powers of the commission under Section 11, to do all acts and things necessary in the performance of its functions:

a. To appoint the officers and other personnel of the commission and fix their compensation subject to existing laws, rules and regulations;

b. To delegate authority for the performance of any function to officers and employees under its direction;

c. To enter into contracts;

d. To acquire, use and control any land, building, facilities, equipment, instruments, tools and rights required or otherwise necessary for the accomplishment of the purposes of the commission;

e. To acquire, own, possess and dispose of any real or personal property;

f. To regulate the acquisition, procurement, distribution and use of sportswear, equipment, instruments, tools and other sports necessities necessary and required for training of a national pool of athletes;

g. To assist and support national associations in the implementation of Section 13 of this Act;

h. To confer, extend and grant awards, benefits and privileges to athletes, coaches and officials for outstanding performances in national and international competitions;

i. To confer, extend and grant support or assistance to sports associations which are in good standing with the commission;

j. To exercise supervisory and visitorial powers over the national sports associations in connection with their sports promotion and development programs with respect to which financial assistance is extended by the commission;

k. To accept donations, gifts, bequests, and grants for the purposes of the commission;

l. To ensure the implementation by various government departments and agencies of their sports promotion and development programs as indicated in their respective annual budgets;

m. To impose sanctions upon any national sports association, institution, association, body, entity, team, athlete and sports official for violation of its policies, rules and regulation.

(To be continued)