Breaking the chain of corruption in Philippine sports

As clearly stated under Republic Act 6847, one of the powers of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is to impose sanctions on any national sports association (NSA), institution, association, body, entity, team, athlete and sports official for violation of its policies, rules and regulations.

PSC must suspend funding support to the Philippine Olympic Commission, NSAs, institutions, and others who fail to liquidate funds received and for poor performance. It should sanction NSAs whose tryouts are not open to all qualified Filipino citizens.

Government subsidy to the POC and NSAs, institutions should be based on performance.

Speedy resolution of pending Ombudsman Cases.

Speedy trial of Sandiganbayan Cases like the one in POC -NSA in Swimming.

The country’s vision to break the chain of corruption in Philippine sports is THE NEW CHAIN OF CHANGE, an INCLUSIVE growth and development for Philippine sports consistent with President Rodrigo Duterte’s game plan to grant “EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR EVERY ATHLETE.” We must create MORE FILIPINO CHAMPIONS. This is our challenge.

We lost Wesley So, a world champion in chess, because he won in Universiade. Instead of giving him support, the PSC took away his incentive. Thus, he was recruited by the United States Chess Federation.

The Philippine Swimming League has taken action in response to our call for change.

It came out with a manifesto signed by thousands of swimmers, their parents, coaches, institutions and individuals. The number of signatories continue to rise.

With the manifesto, we commit our strong support and commit to stand in solidarity with our leaders to effect real change so that we can see our young athletes realize their dream for excellence, achieve their full potentials and do their country proud by being one of the best among the community of nations in the world of competitive sports.

“Ang una po pumirma ay si Senator Anna Dominique Coseteng.”

ISANG PANGARAP. ISANG ADHIKAIN. ISANG BOSES.

ISANG PAGBABAGO PARA SA KABATAAN AT ATLETANG PILIPINO!

MABUHAY PO ANG PILIPINAS!

GOD BLESS US ALL!