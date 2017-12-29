Breaking duopoly

PH welcomes new industry player

WITH the rising clamor for better data and communication services, the government has vowed to fire up the competition in the local telecommunications industry with the entrance of a foreign company in the arena by 2018. Something that was triggered by the poor services of the country’s incumbent telcos, PLDT, or Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co., and Globe Telecom.

“That’s one of the election promises of the President,” Eliseo Rio, officer-in-charge of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), told The Manila Times. “People voted him for that. It just means the people think there’s a need for a third telco. This demand did not come from the government, but from the people. The government is just here to comply. If there’s no demand from the people, you cannot hear them react against the services of the duopoly.”

With Malacañang having announced last November President Rodrigo Duterte’s bid to open the sector to a Chinese player, the state-owned China Telecom followed by expressing publicly its willingness to invest in the Philippines’ telecommunications industry. On December 20, Rio disclosed that other firms from Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and the US have likewise declared their interests to be the country’s third telco player. But a foreign firm would need to partner with a local company, in accordance with the Constitution, he stressed, noting that three local telecom companies are all keen to bag the spot, including the Now Corp., Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T), and Converge ICT Solutions.

‘The more, the merrier’

Rio also hinted for a possible fourth player, but said the remaining frequencies could only support one group or a consortium, to be able to compete against PLDT and Globe. “The more, the merrier, but it’s conditional because we must have enough frequencies to give to the third and fourth players…” he explained. “The problem is 75 percent of the frequencies are already with Globe and PLDT. If we would divide the remaining 25 percent into two, they would not be able to compete. That’s why we’re planning to give all the remaining frequencies to the third telco player.”

The frequencies up for bidding are those surrendered by the duopoly after they joined forces to acquire San Miguel Corp.’s telecommunication assets.

Citing “strong financial backing” as a major determinant, Rio stressed the frequencies would be given to the group or consortium that could flaunt its strong desire to compete in the local telco industry. “The third player must be financially and technically capable of building the necessary network infrastructures,” he said. “They have to show that they could compete before we can give the necessary support like frequency, cable landing support, backbone support—where we are tapping the Transco (National Transmission Corp.). The government can really help the third telco in competing.”

Local partner

The widely mentioned local partner for a foreign firm was the PT&T, but Rio said the company should face its mounting debts first before eyeing to become a major telco player. “How could they become a player if they have debts?” he pointed out.

PT&T suffered from the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Later on, it failed to comply with the reportorial requirements of the local bourse, which made it to undergo a voluntary trading suspension. In 2017, the company filed for a corporate rehabilitation. Last August, PT&T announced its comeback with business tycoons Salvador Zamora 2nd and Benjamin Bitanga on its board. It also confirmed to the Philippine Stock Exchange, in October, that it was working on completing its rehabilitation plan by 2018, and was in talks with creditors that were holding P12 billion of its debts.

In a separate interview, Miguel Bitanga, COO and treasurer at PT&T, said the company’s debts should not hinder its capability of becoming the third telco player to break the duopoly of PLDT and Globe. “In the rehab order, it’s already outlined how the debt will be taken care of,” he told The Times. “There should be no issue in terms of debt.” He further stressed that acquiring a major stake in PT&T would “make no sense” if they knew there were outstanding issues.“We don’t believe it’s a problem. That willin no way hinder us from operating and competing [as a telco].”

Saying that PT&T remains bullish with its chance to get its position back as one of the major players in the telco industry, Bitanga disclosed: “PT&T is optimistic mainly because the business need and public demand is well established. Prospective investors see this as well. Second, as a publicly listed company, we have the capital structure to take on large-scale investment to fund future plans. These are fundamental to receiving ‘strong financial backing,’ and PT&T has both. We will look to the capital markets to augment the investments made by the existing group.”

Competing squarely

Already, PLDT and Globe have expressed their openness to compete squarely with a new player on sight, as Duterte mandated the DICT and the NTC, or National Telecommunication Commission, to ensure the third player would be running by the first three months of 2018.

The expected emergence of another player in the sectorwould benefit the Filipino consumers, Rio said, as the existing major telcos would be forced to invest more in their network infrastructures and services.

PLDT, for instance, is set to have higher capital expenditures (capex) for 2018, earmarking more than P50 billion.This “historic” capex, according to PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, would be used to boost the company’s network across the country as it guards its position in the market against the new competitor. Globe Telecom President and CEO Ernest Cu, on the other hand, earlier disclosed that the company might keep its capex spending at $850 million or P43.7 billion for next year, to focus on bolstering its data facilities. Moreover, both telcos stressed they were doing many initiatives to improve broadband services, and that the red tape should be blamed for slow internet as this has caused them to go easy on their plans of rolling out more cell sites across the country.

Acknowledging the issue, Rio noted that Duterte has already ordered a quick approval of permits so as to avoid delays in the building of cell sites. “The President said that within seven days, the permits should be approved,” he said. “ ‘If you do not approve it, that’s deemed as approved,’ ” he quoted Duterte as saying. He added that an EO, or Executive Order, tasked to improve the industry is expected to be signed by next year. He revealed, “This EO addresses not only the problem of the new player, but also the problem of Globe and Smart.”