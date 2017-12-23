‘Breaking the Silence’ now available in Filipino

Localized bookstore The Bookmark Inc. recently launched “Pagbasag ng Katahimikan,” the Filipino translation of Far Eastern University (FEU) Chairman Emeritus Dr. Lourdes Reyes Montinola’s “Breaking the Silence,” which narrates the most barbaric episode of the Second World War in the Pacific—the month-long Liberation of Manila—through her perspective.

According to editor and translator Randy Bustamante, Montinola’s story is worth telling because it teaches both history and creative writing.

“I used the original memoir in my creative writing classes and it occurred to me that more people—including those for whom English remains a foreign language—need to read this,” Bustamante said.

While hundreds of history books tell stories about the Japanese’s role in our history, the story “Breaking the Silence” tells is rare, for it is Montinola’s firsthand account of the atrocities she and her family experienced at the hands of the Japanese imperial forces.

First published in 1996, “Breaking the Silence” won the National Book Award for Biography.

Montinola recalled having a hard time answering questions about the war and retelling the story felt like reliving each traumatic event, including the death of her father, FEU founder Nicanor Reyes. At that time, some of her experiences can be described only by silence, until she found comfort in writing in her own journal.

“I’m glad that the story I wrote a few years back shows importance [in]today’s time, and I hope more Filipinos read and learn from it,” Montinola said. “It is by remembering the past that we can move forward.”

“My hope is that readers will find ‘Pagbasag ng Katahimikan’ to have an even more visceral effect as it articulates a Filipino experience through the vocabulary, idiom and music of the national language,” Bustamante said.

His previous projects for Bookmark include an English translation of “Florante at Laura” by Francisco Balagtas, as well as a Filipino version of Carla Pacis’ “Sea of Stories.”

“Pagbasag ng Katahimikan” is priced at P275 and available in bookstores nationwide.