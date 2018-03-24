Breaking the magician’s code by barring Smartmatic from PH elections

“JOURNALISM can never be silent: that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph and the signs of horror are still in the air.”

These are the words of Henry Anatole Grunwald (1922-2005), a onetime US ambassador to Austria but was better known as the editor in chief of Time, Inc.

Election fever once again

Sen. JV Ejercito on Wednesday revealed that some senators who are running for reelection in 2019 were doing exploratory talks with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s regional political party “Hugpong ng Pagbabago.” This shows that election fever is here once again.

Despite the anticipation of the forthcoming 2019 elections, uncertainties about the 2016 elections still linger. In one online publication, The Daily Sentry, a blogger going by the name of Erom Reven, posted a question – “How on earth did Franklin Drilon get more votes than Duterte?” (The blogger’s name seems to be fictitious since “Erom Reven” is just the reverse of “Never More.”)

Based on the official National Board of Canvassers tally, President Rodrigo Duterte won a total of 16,601,997 (Sentry’s figure is 15,970,018). On the other hand, based on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) data, Sen. Franklin Drilon received 18,607,391(Sentry’s figure is 18,153,384) votes. The Philippines has 54,363,844 registered voters. With a voter turnout of 81.95 percent, the total number of voters who actually voted in 2016 was 44,549,848. This signifies that 37.34 percent voted for President Duterte while 41.85 percent voted for Senator Drilon.

Well, this seems to be the magic of Smartmatic-controlled elections.

Breaking the magician’s code

Since the implementation of the automated elections system (AES) in 2010, no other election technology provider had cornered the multi-billion Comelec AES project other than Smartmatic. Likewise, from 2010 there have been haunting doubts as to the accuracy of the election results.

How do we stop this cycle of doubt? By breaking Smartmatic’s spell over our elections.

It may be recalled that on January 12, 201, the Comelec and Smartmatic (doing business under the name of SMMT-TIM 2016 Inc.) executed a deed of sale to cover the purchase of 97,350 “used” vote counting machines (VCM) for a staggering amount P2.12 billion.

(The ninth whereas clause in the deed of sale, “97,350 VCM units are available for the exercise by the Buyer of the “option to purchase.” However, Minute Resolution No. 17-0770 put it at 97,517 units.)

This purportedly midnight deal was signed by the about-to-retired Comelec Commissioner Christian Robert Lim. With this, the fate of the 2019 national and local elections was sealed. The magic will still be there.

Not all is loss

Several election-related advocacy groups are now up in arms against this continuing Comelec-Smartmatic “machination” and plan to bring this matter before the Supreme Court.

I believe that not all is lost and there are still ways by which the Philippines can extricate itself from this nefarious deal entered into by Comelec.

A simple perusal of the deed of sale reveals a minor but fatal defect – lawyer Charmaine Datoc, the Notary Public who notarized the document on January 12, 2018, had not paid, at the time of the notarization, her Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) dues and professional tax for the year 2018. Thus, she is barred from signing any legal document until such dues and taxes are paid.

The deed of sale declared that “the Comelec Advisory Council (CAC) has recommended the re-use of the AES used during the 09 May 2016 National and Local Elections pursuant to CAC Resolution No. 2017-002 dated 4 August 2017.” However, this is not the exact truth. The same CAC resolution emphatically stated, “The last three automated NLEs (2010, 2013, and 2016) have been using technologies from the same foreign election systems provider. The Advisory Council encourages more diversity, variety for election service providers, local and international, and less dependency, if not total freedom, from only one source or provider.”

In Minute Resolution 17-0770, it was reflected that the opinion of the CAC was considered: “We understand that Comelec has about 97,517 existing re-usable VCMs (of the OMR technology); that there exists no technology or equipment which, compared to these VCMs, is more effective and efficient, and can be acquired at costs less than the VCMs.” This seems to me a total falsehood. I read and re-read CAC Resolution No. 2017-002 and cannot find the same declaration.

We should not remain silent

Filipinos normally think that they inflict no harm on others if they remain silent, form no opinion, or maintain inaction on perceived wrongdoing. This is misplaced. It has always been said that the only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.

Indeed, as journalists, we should never be silent.

allinsight.manilatimes@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/All.Insight.Manila.Times