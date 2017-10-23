Breakthrough supplement for children’s milk

The first five years of life is the most exciting, because 90 percent of brain development happens in this stage. That’s why parents invest so much time, effort, and nutrition to carefully nurture their children, yet still wonder if they can do more. Now the latest innovation in pediatric nutrition may be the help parents need.

Mead Johnson Nutrition announced its biggest breakthrough: the introduction of MFGM, or milk fat globule membrane, in the new and improved Enfagrow A+ Four.

Recent studies demonstrate that MFGM plays an important role in supporting cognitive development, immunity and gut health. Moreover, a clinical study suggests that MFGM supplementation in children’s milk can positively impact behavioral regulation—

EQ development, in parent speak—in young children.

“Indeed, this is our biggest breakthrough since we first introduced DHA into our products in the early 2000s. With MFGM, we are bringing pediatric nutrition to a whole new level,” said Chris Ritchie, General Manager of Mead Johnson Nutrition, Philippines.

“This allows us to help parents prepare their children, particularly in the aspect of IQ and EQ development, for the demands that the future may bring.”

During its launch in the Philippines, actress Denise Laurel said that motherhood is indeed a choice where putting someone else’s happiness and well-being is more important ahead of their own.

“I’m almost obsessed with everything that happens with my son. But I am obsessed about giving him the best. Is he doing the right activities? Is he growing fast enough? The challenges I face in making sure I raise a well-rounded child is indeed not for me to face alone. Breakthroughs like this of MFGM in helping kids grow with a balanced IQ and EQ is heaven sent to moms like me,” Laurel, a mother to her six-year-old son Alejandro said.

“We are super women at our own right, but we still need all the help we can get when it comes to securing our children’s futures. I know that this is just a start of a long road to kids nutrition but I’m excited to see what this game changer brings to the table,” the actress finally noted.