JEDDAH: Assessing the psychological needs of a patient can pave the way for high-quality breast cancer treatment.

“The psychological needs of breast cancer patients should be divided into a wide range of social, psychological and physical responsibilities for both the patient and her family. The evaluation of these needs should be a major step toward providing high-quality treatment, without focusing just on drug therapy,” said Ahmed Ali Saadeddin, consultant in clinical oncology and clinical tutor at the Department of Adult Oncology at King Abdul Aziz Medical City, National Guard Health Affairs in Riyadh.

In an interview with Laha Magazine online, medical doctor and professor Saadeddin stressed, “the importance of significant improvements in the results of breast cancer treatment regarding the awareness of the patient and accomplishing better and more specialized methodology in the use of treatment, as well as the advances in research for understanding the mechanism of the resistance against such treatments.”

Saadeddin clarified 65 percent of Saudi women who were diagnosed with advanced stages of breast cancer benefited from recent advancements in treatment, which renewed their hopes of restoring a normal life, because the authorized drugs for the disease do not necessitate the hospitalization of patients. Hence, they help protect patients against the psychological effects caused by previous drugs.

“Cancer is not just a disease,” Saadeddin added. “It is a group of complicated and different diseases; hence, it depends on the nature of the cell, the speed of the spread of cancer, and the nature of the patient.” TNS

Breast cancer treatment advancing in Jeddah

TNS