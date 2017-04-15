‘Breathe:’ One woman’s journey to healing

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is featuring the works of new artist Leila “Ling” Marapao Brian in a one-woman art exhibition entitled Breathe.

Brian is a breast cancer survivor and the exhibit will mark her ninth cancer-free year. In the exhibit, her selected paintings will be put up for sale and proceeds will be used as seed money for a book that she plans to write, documenting her healing journey. She intends to launch the book in time for the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October to benefit indigent breast cancer patients in the hospital where she was treated for her own illness.

The GSIS Museum exhibit will also feature Brian’s recently launched ShoeArt by Ling which features hand-painted and custom-designed art on canvas footwear, as well as her hand-painted Longchamp Le Pliage handbags.

Breathe will run until April 29 at the GSIS Museo Ng Sining, located at the 2nd level of the GSIS Bldg., Financial Center, Pasay City.