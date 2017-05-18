Breguet introduces two new luxury watches – Classique 5177 and Desir de la Reine.

The Classique (above) is 18k rose gold with a delicately fluted caseband and a sapphire crystal caseback. It is secured by welded lugs with screw bars, assuring you of durability with water resistance of up to 3 bar (30 m). The dial is done in “grand feu” enamel, signed Breguet, while the hours of the day are denoted in Arabic numerals. The Desir de la Reine (below) is a special creation by the watch house. It is studded with diamonds in each of its parts, while the watch itself is 18-carat white gold set with 146 brilliant-cut diamonds. The dial is made of silvered gold and natural mother-of-pearl encrusted with sapphires and diamonds. The strap is in pink satin with a folding clasp and encrusted as well with 26 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Available at Lucerne Shangri-La, 2nd Level, Main Wing, Shangri-la Plaza, EDSA corner Shaw Blvd.