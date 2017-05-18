Bremont Watch

Bremont expands its Martin-Baker range, launching the MBII White. The release of this model responds to a demand for a white dialed version of the timepiece, which was designed to be the definitive British aviation chronometer. Tested and designed in conjunction with the iconic British aviation company Martin-Baker, the MBII White offers a fresh and striking new look. The new model features the distinctive knurled effect on the aluminum barrel inspired by components on the ejection seats themselves, and are available in orange, green and anthracite. Nick English, co-founder of Bremont, says: “The Martin-Baker collaboration is a partnership we are extremely proud of. The testing goes back many years, and has led to some key technological developments in our watch design. The MBII White very much retains the classic DNA that has made the MB a must-have for any serious collector.

