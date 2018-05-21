Brewing giant goes green!

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch recently announced the purchase of 800 hydrogen-electric semi trucks from Nikola Motor Co. as their way of contributing to the preservation of the environment. In an announcement made by the company recently, Anheuser-Busch aims to convert and complete its entire long-haul fleet by 2025 to renewable powered trucks.

The zero-emissions trucks will be able to travel 500 to 1,200 miles, and will be refilled in 20 minutes, according to Nikola Motor, which will be beneficial to Anheuser-Busch’s day-to-day operations.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we’re continuously searching for ways to improve sustainability across our entire value chain and drive our industry forward,” said Michel Doukeris, chief executive officer of Anheuser-Busch. “The transport industry is one that is ripe for innovative solutions and Nikola is leading the way with hydrogen-electric, zero-emission capabilities. We are very excited by the possibilities our partnership with them can offer.”

“Hydrogen-electric technology is the future of logistics and we’re proud to be leading the way,” added Trevor Milton, chief executive officer of Nikola Motor. “Anheuser-Busch has a long history of investing in progressive, sustainable technology and we are excited to partner with them to bring the largest hydrogen network in the world to the USA. By 2028, we anticipate having over 700 hydrogen stations across the USA and Canada. With nearly $9 billion in pre-order reservations, we are building to order, not speculation, and are very excited for what’s to come.”

In a related development, Nikola Motor recently launched a lawsuit against Tesla, accusing it in court of copying design features from the Nikola semi-truck. The claims are six design patents were infringed upon by the fledgling company of Elon Musk.

WITH REPORTS FROM TRUCK NEWS