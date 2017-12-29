Brewing LPA may bring rain on New Year’s Eve — Pagasa

CLOUD clusters outside the Philippines may turn into a low pressure area (LPA) over the weekend, bringing rain on New Year’s Eve, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday morning.



“Meron po tayong binabantayang cloud cluster outside [the]Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Wala pa naman itong masyadong movement at hindi pa nag-intensify into a low pressure area (LPA),” weather forecaster Ezra Bulquerin told The Manila Times.



Bulquerin added that Pagasa has yet to see if the cloud clusters would turn into an LPA by Saturday.



“As of now, tinitignan pa lang natin kung magiging LPA siya. ‘Yung magiging track nito ay sa border ng Visayas and Mindanao. So expect a rainy weather in those areas over the weekend,” he said.



Meanwhile, three weather systems are still affecting the country, generally bringing cloudy skies with light rains for the day.



A tail-end of a cold front continues to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Visayas and the Bicol Region.



Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains because of a northeast monsoon.



Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon.



Localized thunderstorms, on the other hand, will cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers over Mimaropa and the rest of Mindanao, Pagasa added.



Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.



