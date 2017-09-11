Brewing typhoon, LPA to bring rain in parts of Luzon, Visayas–Pagasa

TROPICAL Storm “Talim” is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Monday afternoon and will become Typhoon “Lannie”, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

This and a low pressure area (LPA) are expected to trigger rain in parts of Luzon and Visayas, Pagasa said.

Talim was last located at 1,300 kilometers (km) east of Northern Luzon and was moving west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

It is expected to intensify further as it heads toward extreme Northern Luzon and Taiwan with maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kph and gustiness of up to 145 kph, according to Pagasa.

While the typhoon has not affected any part of the country, the new LPA at 400 kilometers (km) east of Quezon, would bring moderate to heavy rains in the Visayas, Southern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila.

The rainy weather is expected to continue until Tuesday, Pagasa said.