Brewyard, Pugo Adventure dominate Corp Cup golf

Brewyard pooled 285 points to rule Group I while Pugo Adventure put on another dominating show in seniors play in the 30th Camp John Hay Corporate Cup golf championship at CJH Golf Club in Baguio recently.

Composed of Marco Olives, Mich Miguel, Joey Ramoso and Martin Guiang, Brewyard scored 141 Molave points in the first day then closed out with a 144 for a 285 and an 11-point victory over Time Cargo Logistics, which assembled a 274, in the premier division of the annual tournament which drew some of the country’s top golfing corporations and business groups.

Crown Legacy/Baguio City also scored a 274 but lost in the countback and settled for third in the event sponsored by The Manor, The Forest Lodge, Le Chef, Toyota and CJH DevCo.

Olives shot 52 and 50 for a 102 to lead the individual winners, who included Lino Magpantay of Fersal Hotel Group (101-Division 2), Manolet Zarcal of JB Music and Sports, Inc. (89-Division 3), Fr. Leo Villostas of BCM Calatagan (87-Division 4), Manolo Linsangan of Macom Sharks (87-Division 5) and ABGC’s Tony Ignacio (79-Division 6).

Valley Bread, Inc., on the other hand, drew big games from Eric Espadero, Bond Mangaoan, Arnel Peil and Pol Mayos as they turned in a 135 and 144 for a 279 total, routing Flying V (257) and ICSI Team (250) for Group 2 honors.

With Fred Puckett, Goody Ignacio, Park Jong Won and Jeong Sek Jun, Pugo Adventure re-stamped its class in seniors division with a 132 and 147 for a 279 and a whopping 21-point victory over Haciendas de Naga (258). AAA Travel placed third with a 236.

Other winners were JB Music and Sports, Inc. (256-Group 3), IGC-C.R. Domingo Construction and Power Dev’t. Inc. (234-Group 4) and Leads Environment Health (219-Group 5) in the event backed by hole-in-one sponsors JTEN Sports, Inc. (Srixon/Cleveland/XXIO), GPS Tracker, Master Sports Corp. (Mizuno) and The Turf Company/Texas Eagle.

Other supporters were Repsol/Omnipharma Drugstore, Golforce, Inc., Federal Management and Maintenance, Inc., MOOG Controls Corp., PLDT Enterprise, Poblador, Bautista and Reyes Law Office, Pugad, Carmen’s Best Ice Cream and Baguio Country Club.