Brexit to spur Commonwealth?

I THINK perhaps I inadvertently made the fatal mistake of, albeit briefly, discussing Brexit in front of an audience with a sizeable number of European business participants. It was supposed to be a strategic outlook conference focusing on my home country of Malaysia. And I was honored to be in the first panel which was supposed to provide a “global” outlook of the year to come in order to kick-start the conference. And Malaysia being one of the world’s important trading powers, cannot help but often be influenced by some of the major trends and happenings that are taking place around the world.

So, for me, Brexit is one such international “happening,” and of course a legitimate issue at least to be brought up for discussion in such a conference. Alas, I was perhaps rather brusque about the otherwise “sensitive” issue. In contrast to many other observers, I am of the humble opinion that Brexit “is a rather good thing for us,” and succinctly laid out some of my reasons for thinking so.

But later in the conference, I encountered and had to hold forth against quite a number of conference participants who could perhaps best be characterized as Europhiles, some of them British. I had to, for a few more times, lay out my reasoning for thinking that Brexit is generally positive “for us.” And the emphasis is indeed on “for us,” for I admit from the very outset that it was a rather self-serving reason.

You see, for many of us who were born and raised in former British colonies which mostly achieved their independence in the middle to later parts of the last century, the British Commonwealth is perhaps a somewhat celebrated vestige of colonial allegiance. With the notable exception of the United States which achieved its independence nearly two centuries earlier, these Commonwealth member states often follow the British style of political and social systems. Indeed, the British formed the Commonwealth in order to maintain a certain degree of residual links with their former colonies, which share many social and cultural norms. A lot of important things could have been achieved with the Commonwealth that would have benefited all its member states.

But within less than two decades or so, the United Kingdom might be said to have shifted its international obligations elsewhere and away from the Commonwealth. For the UK decided to join the predecessor to the European Union, which started out as essentially a common tariff area for coal and steel, these minerals being at the time still important components of the British economy. With the “growth” of the EU over time, the UK became more and more engrossed with EU matters, and might perhaps be fairly said to have relegated its supposedly leading Commonwealth role to the periphery. As European powers are increasingly concentrated in the hands of Brussels Eurocrats, the UK had to redouble its administrative and other efforts even just to comply with Brussels’ requirements and standards. The Commonwealth, for perhaps nearly a half century, has been cast aside as a ceremonial mechanism, its most visible “happenings” being the meetings of the various heads of governments of the member states, while the UK was busy with its Eurocentric preoccupation.

But this need not be so. The former British Empire, and its perhaps diluted successor in the form of the British Commonwealth, could have done a little bit more, and a very important bit indeed. The increasingly exacting demands that the EU imposed on its member states, not least the UK, has engendered a backlash among both the governments and the peoples of these member states. And the British people voted, though by a small margin, to pull out of the EU altogether. For the Europhiles in both the European continent and the UK, Brexit was indeed the unthinkable becoming reality, as there were fears, ranging from the economic to the strategic fronts. Talks of domino effects, with other EU member states’ voters taking cues from their British counterparts and leaning towards exiting the EU abounded.

But for those of us in the Commonwealth, Brexit indeed provides a golden opportunity for the UK to in a sense “reconnect” with its old colonies. We share a similar political, social and cultural heritage. It is naturally understandable for us to have more exchanges. For examples, in some Commonwealth jurisdictions, even the members of their judiciaries may have learned jurists from neighboring or further countries, as all of them were trained under the same common law system. And quite a number of us, including the UK, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, are major trading nations of the world. Imagine if there can be formed a Commonwealth Free Trade Area (CFTA), with more than a quarter of the world’s nations which are Commonwealth member states. India, with its sizable middle class, would be a huge market for both raw materials and manufactured goods, not to mention if it were to further liberalize its economy under CFTA. The UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore are all developed countries that don’t mind more free trade. And goods and materials from the less developed Commonwealth countries could enter these markets with reduced or removed tariffs. Yes, at first glance, such a CFTA may not match the size of the EU, but that is even more reason to form one, while it could have the tremendous potential to grow, all the time with due respect to the sovereignty of the various Commonwealth member states.