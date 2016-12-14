Brickman, Potts join PBA D-League Draft

ABL standout Jason Brickman and San Beda super scorer Davon Potts lead the Fil-foreign players joining the 2016 PBA D-League Draft on December 20 at PBA Cafe in Metrowalk, Pasig.

One of the most intriguing prospects today, Brickman anchored the Ariel Vanguardia-mentored Westports Malaysia Dragons to the 2016 Asean Basketball League title together with now-Phoenix Fuel Master guard Matthew Wright.

He averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10.7 assists and was also named as the Finals Most Valuable Player.

Brickman also suited up for Mighty Sports-Philippines squad which won the gold medal in the 2016 Jones Cup.

Meanwhile, Potts is definitely one of this draft’s can’t miss talents, with the Fil-Am winger averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in his first year in Mendiola.

He was also a vital cog in helping the Red Lions reclaim the championship this past NCAA Season 92.

San Francisco State swingman Robbie Herndon will also take one step closer in making it to the pros.

The 22-year-old bested two-time PBA MVP Willie Miller to win the 2016 Red Bull King of the Rock Philippines tournament last March.

Also joining this year’s draft is Fil-Swede Andreas Cahilig.

The 6-foot-3 forward last played for Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology in NAASCU this past year.

In total, 15 Fil-foreign players applied for this year’s proceedings as they stake their luck together with the 113 local applicants.

If picked, they must submit the necessary papers to the PBA to be cleared for competition.

The 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup opens on January 19 next year.