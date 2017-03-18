Brickyard 400 promises action packed races

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, considered by Americans as the “Racing Capital of the World,” is not only host to the annual and iconic Indianapolis 500—it is also where the Brickyard 400 of the NASCAR series is staged, with equal excited.

The 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis is considered to be one of the most challenging and even dangerous race tracks in the world, and NASCAR race cars at speeds over 200 mph (320 kph) never fails to excite the fans.

Scheduled for July 21-23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will take place over a condensed two-day schedule. A full schedule of speed on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) also will include qualifying and the race for the NASCAR XFINITY Series event, with the 250-mile race starting at 3:30 p.m. The event weekend will start on Friday (Saturday in Manila), July 21 on the 2.5-mile oval with two practice sessions for the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

An engaging, new Friday Fan Fest featuring stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the popular Hauler Parade that afternoon and evening will complete the opening day of race weekend at IMS.

“This new, fan-friendly schedule packs all of the on-track action of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series into Saturday and Sunday,” said J. Douglas Boles, IMS president. “Friday’s focus will be on providing engaging opportunities for our spectators, as NASCAR XFINITY Series practice and Fan Fest activities kick off one of the biggest weekends of the season for IMS and NASCAR.”

Superstars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will interact with spectators during the Friday Fan Fest, with other entertainment options also available for the entire family. Fans then can head to nearby Main Street in Speedway for the popular, annual Hauler Parade in the evening. Colorful, gleaming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers will be lined up on Main Street for fans to see and photograph, with displays, promotions, music and food and beverage vendors also part of the fun.

The schedule on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), July 22 features more than five hours of on-track action from NASCAR’s two top series, from 9 a.m. until the early evening hours.

Saturday will see a thrilling conclusion as Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete for starting spots in the Brickyard 400 during three-round qualifying starting at 6:15 p.m.

The intriguing, new three-stage race format for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR XFINITY Series will make its IMS debut during both races on this weekend.

Kyle Busch will attempt to become the first driver to win the Brickyard 400 in three consecutive years and join Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson in the exclusive club of drivers who have won this marquee NASCAR event at least three times.

