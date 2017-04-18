Bridge that connects NAIA to Newport City launched

THE bridge that connects the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 to the Newport City business hub in Pasay City was launched on Tuesday.

Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), which financed the P1.5 billion Runway Manila, led the grand launch of the pedestrian bridge that is seen to ease traffic in Metro Manila.

Government officials led by Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and National Economic Development Authority chief Ernesto Pernia attended the event.

AGI chairman Andrew Tan said Runway Manila was a “significant milestone for tourism as travelers may enjoy a safer and more pleasant experience upon leaving the NAIA Terminal 3.”

Villar agreed that the project will ease the traffic problem in the area.

Pernia said that the bridge has a big impact on the country’s economy and business.

The pedestrian bridge is the first of its kind in the country, according to AGI president Kingson Sian. “(That] is our gift to the Filipino people and increasing number of tourists who come to visit our beautiful country,” Sian said. Nelson S. Badilla