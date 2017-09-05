Bridge widening over by year-end

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday said widening of two major bridges in Leyte is set to be completed before the end of the year.

The 23.4-meter Pinamitinan Bridge project in Capoocan town, which costs P21.46 million, is scheduled to be finished by the last quarter of 2017.

The 12.66-meter Jugaban Bridge, which costs P4.606-milliion, in Cariaga town meanwhile is set for completion by September 2017.

Both bridges are located along the Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road, which is considered to be one of Leyte’s major and busiest highways.

The road links the cities ofTacloban and Ormoc in Eastern Visayas.

According to the DPWH, the widening of the two bridges is expected to improve the transport of goods and services, contributing to economic growth in the region.