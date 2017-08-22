‘Bridging with partners’ – a fruitful talk in Bukidnon

Lotto and Lotto Express agents in Bukidnon requested to meet the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz in person and have a fruitful talk to promote stronger partnership. A schedule was immediately arranged when the request reached his office.

On August 10, at the Kaamulan Folk Arts Theatre in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, Chairman Corpuz and the Lotto and Lotto Express agents met for the first time.

Both parties took advantage of the event to strengthen their partnership. Chairman Corpuz gladly presented to the Lotto and Lotto Express agents their contributions to the agency and to the people of Bukidnon. As of August 7, there were 89 Lotto agents and four Lotto Express agents in the area.

The Chairman announced during the meeting that the Lotto games, together with other digit games remain as the agency’s biggest revenue generator for the first semester of the year.

The national government thru PCSO earned more than P24 billion within the first half of 2017. Lotto and Lotto Express or Keno contributed P18 billion in revenues to the agency which represents 74.62 percent of the total P24.3 billion generated by PCSO. Of the total amount P1.7 million is allocated to Bukidnon Branch intended for medical assistance to the residents of the province. In addition to the good news is the 12 ambulance units distributed to Bukidnon, seven of which were given in March of this year.

Lotto and Lotto Express agents were overwhelmed by the visit of the Chairman and once again boosted to promote PCSO’s products and services in the whole province of Bukidnon.

JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY DARCY GERONIMO