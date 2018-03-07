Brief on bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of the Philippines

Establishment of diplomatic relations

DIPLOMATIC relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of the Philippines were established in 1969. The Kingdom inaugurated its embassy in the Philippines in 1972. The Republic of the Philippines sent its first resident ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1973.

Exchange of visits of senior officials

Saudi side

The official visit of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud to Manila in April, 1999 (when he was governor of Riyadh region at the time) was considered as the highest Saudi official visit to the Philippines. It significantly contributed in strengthening the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia to elevate them to new horizons. The visit resulted in a thriving bilateral partnership between two countries. Saudi Aramco had acquired 40 percent of the total equity of the Philippines’ Petron Corp. However, in August 2008, Saudi Aramco decided to sell its entire shares in Petron Corp. due to infirmities in the investment system in the Philippines during that time.

Philippine side

The first Philippine president who visited the Kingdom was the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos in March 1982. It was followed by former President Fidel V. Ramos’ visit to the Kingdom in 1994. Former President Joseph E. Estrada also visited the Kingdom in 1998 when he was Vice President. In 2002, former President Ramos visited the Kingdom again on the invitation of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the late Prince Saud Al Faisal.

The bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were reinforced further by the state visit of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 7-9, 2006. The state visit contributed in opening up a new episode (chapter) in the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the Philippines in all fields. Arroyo visited the Kingdom again but it was just a transit visit from February 2-3, 2009. She was received at the airport by then Saudi Minister of Agriculture Dr. Abdul Rahman Balganim. The working visit was part of her initiatives and efforts aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd expressed his desire to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the latter period of his presidential term, but it did not materialize.

New era of bilateral relations

The new stage of the bilateral relations between the two countries began following the successful state visit of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from on April 11-12, 2017. The visit was considered a strong impetus and means in advancing and strengthening all spheres of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit of the Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Abdullah N.A. Al Bussairy to The Manila Times headquarters in Intramuros, Manila, last January 23, 2018 and in an interview with Mr. Dante “Klink” Ang, president and CEO of The Manila Times, the ambassador discussed and briefed the latter on the following issues:

• The desire of the Saudi government to enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of combating terrorism and violent extremism to put an end to the terrorist threats to which most countries all over the world have been exposed and afflicted like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. The Kingdom has been playing a leading role worldwide in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism through the establishment of the International Center Against Terrorism under the United Nations in September 2012 through the Saudi government’s initiative, to emphasize the idea of international cooperation and coordination in countering terrorism under the UN’s umbrella. The initiative for the establishment of the International Center to Combat Terrorism was launched at an international conference that was held in Riyadh in 2005, when the Kingdom suffered waves of vicious and destructive assaults perpetrated by al-Qaida between 2003 to 2005 that compelled it to make the anti-terrorism campaign as part of its priority policies.

1.The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud affirmed to the President of the Philippines during their bilateral talks about the keenness of his government to promote and protect the rights and welfare of the OFWs in the Kingdom, who are enjoying the respect and appreciation of the government and the people of the Kingdom on their valuable contributions in the ongoing huge development projects. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also expounded to President Duterte the various initiatives being carried out by the Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development (MLSD) to improve and regulate the procedures relevant to the labor market as follows:

– Establishment of call centers (Blatter) with hotline number 19911 with nine available languages, including Filipino.

– Establishment of 38 Labor Disputes and Household Violations Settlement Committees in all areas and provinces of the Kingdom, wherein any worker can easily reach these committees.

– Establishment of the Support Protection Office. This office is considered as one of the most significant initiatives carried out by the MLSD to provide protection, welfare and support to reach out to all household workers’ categories in the Kingdom’s regions. The objectives of this office consist of expansion of specialized communication network for household workers’ rights protection.

– Establishment of a specialized office to supervise and monitor recruitment offices and companies to ensure that these licensed recruitment establishments are adhering to their recruitment commitments, and

– Setting up of Musanid, an electronic portal aimed at regulating the relations of contracting parties between duly licensed domestic (recruitment offices and companies) in the Kingdom on one hand, and between foreign offices in the countries sending manpower on the other hand. All recruitment offices and companies are obligated (bound) in accordance with the specific electronic mechanism to register in Musanid electronic site and to disseminate the cost of recruitment, in addition to all information on all licensed concerned parties. This portal consists of all files outlining the rights of household workers and employers.

2. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has issued a royal amnesty for foreigners residing in the Kingdom illegally, who violated immigration laws and regulations, including distressed OFWs without the imposition of penalties on them in order to correct their residency in the Kingdom or to facilitate their return to their respective countries. This royal amnesty was extended three times, each time was for a three-month period wherein the Philippine side has benefited from the amnesty as follows:

– 138 OFWs were granted exceptional amnesty during the state visit of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to the Kingdom in April 2017.

– 16,855 OFWs availed of the amnesty without basic violations, and 16,182 of them already left the Kingdom.

Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Vision 2030, the post-oil plan for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was announced on April 25, 2016. The plan was organized by the Council of Economic Affairs and Development chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The main objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 are as follows:

• To reduce the Saudi economy’s dependence on oil or to achieve freedom from oil through utilizing the Kingdom’s natural resources which are not being used or developed like minerals such as gold, uranium, phosphate and other resources so that Saudi Arabia can live without oil by 2020.

• To increase non-oil revenues six-fold from about $43.5 billion a year to $267 billion a year and to increase the share of non-oil exports from 16 percent of GDP to 50 percent of GDP.

• The Kingdom is seeking to improve its status among the top 15 economies in the world, rather than its current 20th position.

• Saudi Arabia will use the Saudi public investment fund into a sovereign fund with assets estimated at $2 trillion to $2.5 trillion making it the largest sovereign wealth in the world. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) emphasized that the initial data indicates that the fund will control more than 10 percent of investment capacity in the globe and the size of its property is estimated at more than 3 percent of global assets. He added that Saudi Arabia would be an investment force through the fund, which will be a major engine of the globe and not just the region. The Kingdom offered last year 5 percent of the giant national oil company, Saudi Aramco IPO will be allocated to finance the Saudi sovereign fund.

• Saudi Arabia will open tourism in the near future to all foreign nationalities in conformity with the beliefs and values of the country. In October 2017, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman unveiled a plan to develop a business, industrial and tourism zone in Makkah, Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba at an estimated cost of $500 billion. The zone will be a gateway to the planned King Salman Bridge linking Saudi Arabia and Egypt. To be developed in a 26,500 square meter area, the zone is dubbed NEOM Mega City, or a “destination for the future.” Neom is a term created from both Greek and Arabic, and reportedly means “new future.”

• The Kingdom is also opening its arms to foreign investors. The ambassador said investment in Saudi Arabia can be 100 percent foreign-owned. Foreign investors can bring in workers from anywhere in the world. Under Saudi Vision 2030, any foreign investor can invest in education, health and social services, information technology, transport in all its forms, industrial project with a capital above 100 million Saudi riyals, consultancy firms, financial services, construction as well as world-class restaurants.

• Ambassador Bussairy is inviting foreigners to invest in tourism and other industries with attractive incentives offered, including facilities to express business processing.

Social changes

After he assumed his position as heir to the throne in June last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began implementing sweeping economic and social changes. Crown Prince Salman espouses a “moderate Islam” and has allowed women to exercise rights they have not enjoyed since the Kingdom was created. They can now drive, watch sports events in stadiums, go to theaters and are being appointed to sensitive and managerial positions in both the private and public sectors. Thirty women have been appointed by the king to work with a consultative body crafting laws to promote the welfare of women. Ambassador Al Bussairy asserted that radical changes are now being implemented to make some adjustments in government to make it more flexible. The Saudi people are supportive of these changes. A majority of the men are glad they need not hire drivers for the women in their family.

Economic indicators

A. Total OFW remittances in the Kingdom in 2016 was $2.6 billion. This represents 10.079 percent of the $26 billion, the total OFW remittances worldwide in 2016. Moreover, the Kingdom ranks number two after the United States in the list of countries worldwide where the OFW remittances come from.

B. Trade volume between the Kingdom and the Philippines in 2015. Total Saudi exports to the Philippines was worth $3.7 billion.

(Data on this brief on bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of the Philippines was furnished by the Saudi Arabia embassy in Manila.)