Thursday, November 16, 2017
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Bright bites

    Bright bites

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    Kumori
    Kumori means “cloudy” in Japanese. But instead of gray and gloom, it delivers sunshine and positivity through its array of authentic Japanese breads and pastries. Cooked carefully following time-held traditions, Kumori elevates traditional recipes to delightful bites that fill the soul and inspire the taste buds.

    Kumori has branches in SM North EDSA, UP Town Center, Robinsons Manila, SM Mall of Asia, SM Makati, Landmark Makati, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf and soon to open in Robinsons Galleria.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.