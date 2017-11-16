Bright bites

Kumori

Kumori means “cloudy” in Japanese. But instead of gray and gloom, it delivers sunshine and positivity through its array of authentic Japanese breads and pastries. Cooked carefully following time-held traditions, Kumori elevates traditional recipes to delightful bites that fill the soul and inspire the taste buds.

Kumori has branches in SM North EDSA, UP Town Center, Robinsons Manila, SM Mall of Asia, SM Makati, Landmark Makati, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf and soon to open in Robinsons Galleria.