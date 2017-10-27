A brighter tomorrow for retailers?

The holidays are fast approaching, with Christmas Day just two months away. Working moms like me, as well as other shoppers and retailers, anticipate and dread holiday shopping at the same time. The idea of gift-giving, long ingrained in our culture, makes us scramble to the nearest malls and take advantage of sale promos despite the crowds and worsening Metro traffic.

But we must admit shopping these days has never been this convenient for consumers. This is partly due to retailers’ efforts to bring their products closer to their customers through various means – usually through the internet on the ubiquitous mobile phone.

PwC’s 2017 Total Retail Survey report considers this year as the “golden age of choice” for consumers, primarily due to a globalized marketplace. Consumers have the upper hand, holding the power of choice and the ability to demand value.

On the other hand, retailers face an ever-growing competitive environment. New market players continue to disrupt the retail scene. Some don’t even have to have their own warehouses – consumers can easily access retailers through their mobile phones. Add to that the strategy employed by several “branded product manufacturers” of building their own distribution networks in order to have direct interaction with consumers.

PwC’s 2017 Total Retail Survey report pointed out 10 essential investment areas that retailers can look into to keep up with the times:

1. Invest in the mobile site, not the mobile app

App usage is waning as mobile users tire of loading up multiple apps they just use a few times. Survey results show that the two main channels for generating sales were stores at 79 percent and website at 73 percent, while only 25 percent chose mobile apps. For Philippine respondents, 25 percent thought mobile sites weren’t easy to use.

2. Hire the right talent

The survey yielded a rather surprising insight – in-store shopping isn’t dying. In fact, PwC’s retail survey report editions over the past five years show that an average of 39.4 percent of global consumers shop in physical stores at least once a week. The two most important factors for a quality in-store experience are “sales associates with a deep knowledge of the product range” and the “ability to check other store or online stock quickly.” This emphasizes the importance of training store associates.

3. Gather insights from big data analytics

About 39 percent of retailers ranked the “ability to turn customer data into intelligent and actionable insight” as one of their biggest challenges. A gap analysis in the report concludes that retailers still have a lot of things to improve on that customers would value for their in-store experience. For instance, most retailers use systems that do not maintain real-time and accurate inventory levels across all stores. It’s important to have an integrated data platform to address demand at any time and at any branch.

Another gap is the desire for real-time offers (i.e. creating a single view of the customer) and the degree to which retailers are meeting these expectations. In this regard, only half of respondents are satisfied with how retailers address this concern. Lastly, there’s also the challenge of capably conducting appropriate analytical procedures.

4. Adopt an Amazon.com strategy

Over the years, Amazon has greatly influenced shopping behavior (becoming the research site for prices and products) and has cannibalized both pure online and traditional retailers. On a global scale, 28 percent of the respondents said that they shop less at retail stores due to Amazon. In the Philippines, about 54 percent of the respondents start their product searches at this site. Competing retailers need to take advantage of their competitive strengths and learn about Amazon’s customer-winning features so they can keep up.

5. Invest in the ‘story’ – not traditional advertising

The prevalence of social media is a significant factor in influencing consumers’ purchase decisions. By knowing what is trending on social media, what their friends are buying, and what the “it” brands are, retailers can create their own brand story to connect with customers. Some even hire bloggers or top influencers to market their products.

6. Intensify security of digital platforms

About 65 percent of shoppers are cautious about having their personal information available online, knowing the data could be hacked through their mobile phones. It is, thus, critical for retailers to provide a secure platform – this includes investing in enhanced security systems, being updated on what’s the latest on cyber security, and collaborating with third-party IT security experts who can help protect retailers’ systems and customers.

7. Invest in retail loyalty programs

A considerable 61 percent of global respondents indicated they had brand loyalty and were not likely to try something new. Achieving and retaining customer loyalty is also something retailers must consider. Some major retailers go as far as providing premier or exclusive concierge or lounge services in their stores.

8. Improve showrooms and in-store experience

Survey results tell us that consumers want these in-store features: the ability to check other branch or online stock quickly (68 percent), an inviting ambience (59 percent), and the ability to see/order an extended range of products (59 percent).

9. Invest in the authenticity of branded goods

Consumers place a high value on knowing that the luxury goods they’re buying are, indeed, authentic. Given this, there is a preconception that luxury products sold online are not genuine, and so consumers prefer to use multi-brand websites for their online luxury purchases.

10. Offer health care services

Other parts of the globe have seen the retail sector delving into health care services. In the Philippines alone, 54 percent would get minor ailments diagnosed at a retail pharmacy. The survey report cited contributing factors, including customers’ trust in retail health providers and an increasing interest in health and wellness products.

All the aforementioned have changed the retail landscape and will continue to do so. Surviving and thriving in the retail industry amid all these changes will now largely depend not only on how retailers are able to adapt to the changes, but also challenge the norm and change the rules of the game.

Leilani C. Ramirez-Layug is a Deals and Corporate Finance director at Isla Lipana & Co., a member firm of the PwC network. Assisting her in this article is Anna Margarita B. Fernando, Deals and Corporate Finance senior associate. For more information, please email markets@ph.pwc.com. This content is for general information purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for consultation with professional advisors.