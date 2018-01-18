Brigitte Bardot slams #MeToo ‘publicity-seeking’ actresses

PARIS: French film legend Brigitte Bardot attacked the #MeToo movement on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), claiming that actresses who complain of sexual harassment were just looking for publicity. Bardot told French Magazine Paris Match that “the vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous.” “Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And th en, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed,” declared the 83-year-old Bardot. Bardot said she was never a victim of sexual harassment and that she found it charming when men told her that she was beautiful or she had a “nice little backside.” Her comments come a week after fellow French star Catherine Deneuve sparked a worldwide feminist backlash by defending men’s right to “hit on” women. She signed an open letter by 100 prominent women that claimed that #MeToo had become a puritanical “witch-hunt” which threatened sexual freedom. It also implied that women fondled on public transport should just get over it.