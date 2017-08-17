Brigitte Macron says will take on informal role as first lady

PARIS: Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, said she will adopt the role of first lady, but only in an informal capacity after opposition to plans to give her an official status. “Like all of those before me, I will take on my public role, but the French people will know the resources at my disposal,” she told the weekly magazine, according to extracts of the interview which will be published in full on Friday. Instead of creating an official first lady position—which would have needed a change in the law or constitution—the presidency has instead decided to issue a “transparency charter” that will make clear the funds and staff devoted to Brigitte’s activities. “We’ll post my meetings and my commitments on the presidency website, so that the French people know exactly what I’m doing,” she said. “What’s important is that it is clear.” Macron’s plans to create an official status and job for his wife as first lady have been shelved in the face of a hostile online petition, but Brigitte said she planned to adopt the role informally anyway. She is expected to champion the work of handicap and education charities.

AFP