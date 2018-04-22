Bringing ‘Binondo’ to the musical stage

Although the Philippines has never been a colony of China, the influence of what is considered the largest nation and one of the oldest civilizations in the world on Filipino life is very much prevalent—from food selections to Chinese New Year celebration and following feng shui practices.

Influential they may be in Filipino culture, the Chinese have not had an ample share of good portrayals in Philippine theater.

“Usually Chinese characters are just playing support and sometimes they even take the roles of antagonists [or butt of jokes],” award-winning screenwriter and playwright Ricky Lee noted.

It is this common mold reserved for Chinese that Lee and his creative partners including director Joel Lamangan, co-writers Gershom Chua, Eljay Castro Deldoc, musical director Von De Guzman and choreographer Douglas Nierras want to break in the stage production “Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical” which opens at The Theatre at Solaire on June 29.

“This time, ‘Binondo’ will be from the perspective of Chinese, sila naman ang focus sa isang play ngayon,” the master storyteller behind iconic works such as “Himala” and “Anak” among many others added during the grand media launch of the musical.

“We are proud to say that Binondo is actually the first musical that tackles the lives of Tsinoys [Chinese-Filipinos],” TV, film and theater director Lamangan whose latest foray in theater was the musical adaptation of “Maynila Sa Kuko Ng Liwanag,” added.

Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical tells the story of how Lily, a Filipina night club singer in pre-Martial Law Philippines, and Ah Tiong, a mainland Chinese scholar returning to Cultural Revolution-era Beijing, embark on a journey of great love and heartbreak that begins one fated, moonlit night during the Mid-Autumn Festival of 1971 in the heart of Manila’s Chinatown.

Lily, a hopeless romantic, finally finds her unlikely great love in Ah Tiong, a cynic about destiny, during this night of one of the fullest moons ever recorded.

Vying for Lily’s heart as well is Carlos, a local Chinese childhood friend of hers who is finally pushed to confront his feelings for her with the arrival of this stranger set on stealing her heart.

Spanning two decades and two countries, the musical explores how love overcomes even times of racial prejudice and political turmoil and endures years of waiting and absence, only to grow deeper and change the lives of everyone who dares to put their hearts on the line.

“But ‘Binondo’ is not a purely love story, it has social context,” Lee clarified.

An all-original musical produced out of the collaboration of SYNERGY 88, Rebecca Chuaunsu Film Production (RCFP) and Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc., it is an original story from one of its proponents, Rebeca Chuaunsu.

“In 1986, my parents—both journalists who have written plays and operas in their lifetime—brought me to China to trace my roots. There, I met a Chinese professor who told me his life story, his love story and his struggles of survival during the Cultural Revolution in China,” Chuaunsu recalled during the media launch.

“As such, for the past 32 years, I’ve kept his touching story in my heart. But never in my wildest dreams have I thought that my idols, the iconic writer Ricky Lee and director Joel Lamangan would actually bring this story to life,” Chuaunsu recalled.

Backing his idols’ claim that Binondo is more than just a love story, Chuaunsu assured that the musical will also give light to their race’s issues that are not commonly tackled.

“We are what we call the second generation Chinese. Our parents are from Mainland China, they are both immigrants in the Philippines. So throughout our childhood and teenage years, we always have this cultural identity—am I Chinese? Am I Filipino? Or am I half-Chinese and half-Filipino? So we try to address this issue.

“Having both Chinese and Filipino character, in the story, we try to see the positivity and learn the best of the two cultures while attempting to bridge the gap between them.”

Giving life to these new characters are the country’s top thespians Shiela Valderrama Martinez and Carla Guevara Laforteza alternately playing Lily; Arman Ferrer and David Ezra as Ah Tiong; and Floyd Tena and Noel Rayos as Carlos.

Also included in the cast are Yela Laurel (Jasmine); Ashlee Factor (Ruby); Ima Castro (Mrs. Dela Rosa); Ana Feleo and Jennifer Villegas (Lourdes); Kay Balajadia and Jennifer Villegas (Mrs. Chua); Dondi Ong (Mr. Chua); Russell Magno (Mr. Zhang); Elizabeth Chua (Mrs. Zhang); and Jim Pebanco, Lorenz Martinez. Khalil Kaimo, Ellrica Laguardia, Rhapsody and Tuesday Vargas (Koro) playing others important roles.