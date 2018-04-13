Bringing Filipino talent to the forefront of Philippine arts and culture

A purveyor of high style and a staunch supporter of Philippine arts and culture, luxury department strore Rustan’s has, for decades, not only elevated Filipino design and craftsmanship to the upper ranks of luxury but has contributed greatly in the proliferation of new and more accessible ways in which Filipinos witness and appreciate art.

As they move towards its next 65 years, the company is hoping to continue its legacy through “Rustan’s for the Arts,” a campaign promoting not just the most celebrated Filipino artists and masters but also the up and coming talents in the local Philippine art scene.

This year, they will stage several activities and offerings dedicated to Filipino artistry and heritage starting with an exhibition featuring the works of art of renowned artists Al Perez and Paulina Luz Sotto which recently opened at the 4th Floor of Rustan’s Makati.