Bringing ‘Hair + Hope’ to communities

Australian non-profit foundation Hair Aid, with the support of Denman Philippines mounted a hair cutting training and workshop in key areas of Quezon City. The iconic British brand’s local ambassadors, top stylists Jon Velasco and Anton Papa, along with a handful of Hair Aid volunteers, lent their expertise in hair cutting and styling, teaching interested participants the basics of their craft.

Founded by Australian couple Selina Tomasich and her husband Mark, Hair Aid offers hair cutting training as a community program, wherein professional hair stylists teach interested citizens basic livelihood skills such as hairdressing. Through these new skills, these individuals become more empowered, and are given the opportunity to earn a decent living and support their families.

“Hair Aid has been volunteering around the world since 2010, and this is Hair Aid’s 15th project in Manila. Denman Philippines has been working with us since 2017, and we’re so grateful for them for lending their time and resources to this cause,” said Tomasich. “We love coming back here to the Philippines, because we’re always so welcomed by the community and it’s an honor to share our skills. Every time, we take away so many stories and beautiful memories.”

With the help of the of office of Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, Denman and Hair Aid tapped seven communities and took in a total of 210 participants with 30 members each. In addition to hair cutting training, they offered a manicure-pedicure training program as well as a tool sharpening skills training for the men.

“For many of us, the volunteers and the partners, it’s all about making a difference. Today, Hair Aid has over 3,800 volunteers and many of them do this out the goodness of their own hearts. They raise their own money for their airfare, and teach others for free,” said Tomasich, proud and grateful for her team and volunteers’ efforts.

Using what they’ve learned in the Philippines, Denman and Hair Aid hope to take the program to Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Cambodia.