Bringing Nature into a room

When it comes to decorating a room, we always opt for pieces that are practical, environment-friendly and, of course, eye-catching. Some of us go for all three by upscaling materials that we can find at home into pieces that would complement the overall ambience of a room.



Mostly ignored on a daily basis, plants can also be turned into the highlight of a room and not just of the usual potted idea, but also by upscaling dried leaves or flowers into a featured piece that livens up even a simple room.

Here are some ideas on how to upscale dried leaves, flowers and other organic materials into notable designs:

Pressed flowers or leaves on display|

Take the normal leaf or flower and create a look by pressing them dry. Glue them on paper and frame the whole thing to display the botanicals for everyone to admire a super easy, creative and cheap way to transform a room.

You can also press them against a clear frame to add a clear, floral touch to a plain wall.

Punch up your picture frames

If you prefer to have something else framed but still want to utilize Nature in your decorating, turn a normal picture frame into a spring-inspired one by adorning the frame’s surface with pressed flowers or leaves according to your preference.

Use bright-colored flowers and leaves to create contrast on a dark frame. Lighter frames are better with bold-colored flora.

Gradient flora

We have our fair share of dried flowers that we keep as memorabilia to remind us of a place, person or time. Divert from the usual habit of hiding them between the pages of a book and show them off by hanging these dried flowers, from darkest to lightest, to create a gradient feature wall.

Use a white or clear thread to hang these flowers from hooks or tacks. This gradient addition to the wall will surely be an eye-catcher and possibly a conversation-starter if each flower holds a special memory or meaning.

You can also opt to use dried leaves to hang on the wall to create an illusion of vines or a forest-y vibe inside

your home.

You can even use the hanging botanicals as a door curtain to shade the room from outside view.

Extra greens



For an extra touch of Nature to your home, preserve leaves or flowers in resin to use as coasters or displays around your home. You can make them uniform or unique in shape—whatever is your preference.

Light it up

Another way to use dried flowers and leaves is by adding them to other pieces in the room. Turn a normal candle into something more colorful by pressing dried flora into warm candle wax. Position and design the pieces as you desire and watch the room light up while bringing a calm and earthy vibe.