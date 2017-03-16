Thursday, March 16, 2017
    Briones gets swift Commission on Appointments nod

    THE Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

    CONFIRMED Education Secretary Leonor Brioner poses with Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd shortly after her appointment was confirmed by the Commission on Appointments. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

    When asked of her legacy, Briones boldly stated, “By 2022, our legacy will be a nation of young people who love their country and know their history; learners who not only memorize facts but are equipped to respond to the challenges and opportunities of a radically changing world in a positive manner; individuals who think critically, are innovative and happy.”

    Briones readily addressed the issues raised by lawmakers, including the condom distribution in schools, fast-tracking of budget spending, and Palarong Pambansa.

    Fifteen of the 17 members of the panel voted for Briones’ confirmation, while three senators endorsed her confirmation before the plenary.

