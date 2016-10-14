Briones rejects early Christmas break

EDUCATION Secretary Leonor Briones rejected the proposal of Sen. Grace Poe to declare Christmas break for students earlier this year in a bid to ease the expected holiday traffic snarls, particularly in Metro Manila.

Briones refused to adjust the school calendar saying students should complete the minimum 180 days contact time with the teachers.

The school calendar, she explained, requires 202 school days, and Christmas break in public schools starts on Dec. 22 and ends on Jan. 2, 2017.

She also said that if they acceded to the request of Poe, they would have to extend the classes which means that schools would be open until the Holy Week.

If make-up classes are held on Saturday, it is likely that parents and students will complain because students would get tired.

Briones however said private schools can declare an early Christmas vacation if they want to.

“It’s more of the private students who have parents with cars that are causing traffic. Most public school students simply walk to school or commute. Private schools are autonomous so it is up to their decision,” she said.

The Senate committee on public services, chaired by Poe, is drafting a final version of the bill seeking to grant President Rodrigo Duterte emergency powers to deal with the traffic crisis. FRANCIS EARL A. CUETO