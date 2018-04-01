Briones vows more changes in education

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said there will be more changes in the basic education system as the country welcomes the first batch of K-to-12 graduates.

With the increasing demand in an ever-shifting world, Briones emphasized that catching up with change can no longer be done on a “one at a time” basis. Thus, despite calls to abolish the K-to-12 program, the Department of Education pushed through with the program, as it balances solving problems of the elementary and junior high school (grade 7 to 10) levels and dealing with the birth pains of implementing senior high school (grades 11 and 12).

“What I’m trying to introduce and strengthen is the sense of urgency, kasi ang gusto ayusin muna lahat bago pumunta sa sunod na antas pero (because they want to fix everything before going to the next grade but) at the rate things are changing and the demands on education are accelerating, the demands of the public is increasing. Kung maghihintay tayo kailan maaayos ang Grades 1 to 10, baka maghintay tayo (if we wait until problems involving Grade 1 to 10, we may wait long). By the time one problem is resolved, another problem will emerge,” Briones said.

The DepEd chief noted that her agency is undergoing several organizational reforms, specifically in the accounting, governance, and procurement systems.

“We’re really trying to catch up. We are doing ourselves a disservice if we insist that we are failing in education.

We’re doing all that we can to correct whatever [needs to be corrected]. We are not saying we are perfect or your [critics’] statistics is perfect, but we are doing all that we can and that has to be recognized!” Briones said.

with MIA MACATIAG, ALEC NALDO