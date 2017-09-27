Bristol at Parkway Place a design masterpiece

Among the many property projects now rising in Metro South, one can stands out among the rest: Bristol at Parkway Place – exceptional, modern, and luxurious. A premium upscale condominium development under the wings of Filigree, the newest mark of modern luxury living, Bristol at Parkway Place in Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, is an enduring tribute to all there is to living well and living graciously.

A landmark towering at 40-storys high, Bristol is crowned with a sky terrace and trellis canopy structure. Its modern design, a masterpiece of design consultants such as California-based Architecture International, CREARIS Environment Design and Hirsch Bedner Associates, boasts of nature-enhancing features that allow natural ventilation in common areas.

Bristol’s well-planned building design is coupled with Zen-inspired amenities that are yours to savor and enjoy.

Upon arrival, a sense of welcome greets you as you enter the privately gated circular driveway that leads to the grand, hotel-like reception lobby. At the ground floor, a vibrant plaza environment with carefully curated boutiques and specialty shops will be made available for private retail therapy.

Looking for a quiet nook to catch up on reading; or, perhaps, a place for students to finish their homework and have lessons with a private tutor without distraction? There’s the private library.

For an intimate party, an exclusive private event, or for business-related gatherings, let the function room be your most ideal venue, where you can be the most affable of hosts.

Fancy a movie night with friends? Catch a blockbuster hit or two in the comfort of Bristol’s entertainment and media room that’s just an elevator ride away.

Gym, yoga deck, sky lounge

To break away from the hustle and bustle of city living, for the times you need to slow down and take a breather, the meditation yoga deck and the Tree Courtyard becomes your escape for some solitude and relaxation. And what better way to maintain your active and healthy lifestyle than at the fitness center, equipped with state-of-the-art gym facilities side-by-side with the inviting swimming pools and the landscaped pool deck?

Meanwhile, to take in the stunning views of the skyline and Laguna de Bay, allow the sky lounge to take your breath away.

And then, of course, there are the generously-sized and the exceptionally crafted units: the one-bedroom pied-à-terre for singles and bachelors; the larger two-bedroom unit for young, starter couples; and lastly, there’s the roomy three-bedroom suit for growing families, all with elegant finishes and an unrivaled attention to detail.

On top of all these, Bristol at Parkway Place takes pride in a location like no other. Nestled at the upmarket section of the master-planned urban center, Filinvest City in Alabang, it is steadily taking shape as the signature landmark at the corner of Corporate and Parkway Avenues. With business districts, leisure destinations, learning and education zones, and a medical and wellness hub at close proximity, indeed, Bristol embodies central living with a gracious lifestyle.

Set to start turn over in the first quarter of 2018, it is no doubt that Bristol at Parkway Place by Filigree will soon join the ranks of the most iconic symbols of luxury living, raising the bar higher among all premium property developments in the south and beyond.