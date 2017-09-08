Britain backs kicking NKoreanworkers out of EU

TAPA, Estonia: Britain backed Friday moves to expel North Korean workers from the European Union as part of fresh sanctions to punish Pyongyang after its latest nuclear test. Foreign minister Boris Johnson told Agence France-Presse there was a “wide measure of agreement” among his EU counterparts to forge ahead with new measures against Kim Jong-Un’s regime after it carried out its sixth nuclear test on Sunday. Johnson said talks with his EU counterparts in Tallinn on Thursday had produced a “very very wide measure of agreement” on the need to do more to pile pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program. “In a lot of EU countries there are a lot of DPRK workers who are sending remittances back to North Korea,” Johnson said. “There are sanctions you can impose, you can send them back and there’s a wide measure of support for that,” Johnson told Agence France-Presse during a visit to British troops on a NATO base in northern Estonia. When asked, Johnson confirmed he supported sending North Korean workers home from the EU.

AFP