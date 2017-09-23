Britain’s May asks for transition deal after Brexit

FLORENCE, Italy: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday called for a two-year transition after Brexit in which Britain would largely maintain its current ties with Brussels, in a charm offensive intended to unlock stalled negotiations with the European Union. In a major speech in Florence, May promised to meet Britain’s existing EU budget commitments until 2020 and outlined new legal guarantees for the rights of around three million EU nationals living in Britain. She also committed to maintaining Europe’s security, saying in a direct pitch to EU leaders: “We want to be your strongest friend and partner as the EU and UK thrive side by side.” A fourth round of negotiations with the European Commission is due to start next week, with London keen to make progress on the terms of the divorce so that talks can move on to trade.

AFP